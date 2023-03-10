Subsidence relief for sinking Joshimath: Uttarakhand seeks ₹2,000 Cr from Centre

Joshimath land subsidence: Razing of damaged hotels, houses to begin today | file pic/ ANI

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has sought an economic package of Rs2,000 crore from the central government for the subsidence-affected areas in Joshimath and the rehabilitation of the affected people, said R Meenakshi Sundaram, the secretary to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

“The state government has sought an economic package of Rs2,000 crore from the Centre for Joshimath’s disaster-affected area and for the rehabilitation of affected people. The state government has prepared the blueprint of the package on the basis of the assessment of the damage done at its level,” Sundaram said.

“There can be a change in this amount after the final report of the National Disaster Management Authority on Joshimath is received,” the official said.

"Significantly, because of cracks in the houses and landslides, at present 995 people are living in various relief camps or rented houses," Sundaram said.

On March 3, the Uttarakhand government has started the distribution of compensation amount to the owners of the buildings affected by land subsidence in the Joshimath area as part of the rebalitation policy announced by the state government led by Dhami.

Under the rehabilitation package distribution, Rs 63.20 lakh has been distributed on the first day to three affected people, including Subedar Major Manglu Lal (Senior) of Gandhinagar Ward, and Krishna Panwar and Baldev Singh Panwar of Sunil Ward.

The Uttarakhand government had announced the package in February during a cabinet meeting.