Subramanian Swamy wants MS Dhoni to contest Lok Sabha Elections in 2024

Swamy's suggestion comes after MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929hrs consider me as retired (sic)," the two-time World Cup-winning captain posted on Instagram.

It has to be noted that MS Dhoni's brother Narendra Singh Dhoni, who was mysteriously omitted from his biopic, had joined BJP in 2009 before swapping ideologies and joining the Samajwadi Party in 2013.

Also, in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Home Minister Amit Shah had personally met Dhoni for the party's 'Sampark for Samarthan' campaign.

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old will compete in this year's IPL, which gets underway in the UAE from September 19 after being moved out of India due to the COVID-19 pandemic.