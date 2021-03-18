Subramanian Swamy urges Parl committee to summon SII's Adar Poonawalla over death of Covishield recipients

In January this year India began vaccinating citizens against COVID-19. While the country continues to see thousands of fresh cases on a daily basis, the Health Ministry's website indicates that more than 3.71 crore vaccine doses have been administered till Thursday morning. There had been a healthy dose of skepticism in the early days, with many questions being raised about the lack of third phase data for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. Interestingly however, it is the Serum Institute manufactured AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine that is under the scanner.

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Thursday questioned the death of several COVID-19 vaccine beneficiaries, contending that almost every one of these individuals had taken Covishield.

"Of the 71 persons who were vaccinated and died, media reported that 70 had been injected with Oxford AZ vaccine produced by Serum ltd as Covishield. Niti Aayog had promised give a report but have not. So I am asking Parliamentay Health Standing Committee to summon him (sic)," tweeted the BJP leader.