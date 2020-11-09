Subramanian Swamy urges Modi govt to 'stop fawning', says Kamala Harris against 'Hindu nationalism'

With Kamala's maternal family hailing from Tamil Nadu, many have also cheered the 'daughter of India' for her win. Harris for her part has frequently recalled her Indian ancestry. She's spoken about the influence her mother, who came from India at the age of 19, had on her and even recalled her interactions with her grandfather.

Her grandfather P. V. Gopalan was born in Tamil Nadu's Thulasenthirapuram and was an Indian career civil servant. Her mother Shyamala Gopalan was a biomedical scientist whose work in isolating and characterizing the progesterone receptor gene is notable.

While her ideological leanings and indeed her administrative decisions as a result of that remain to be seen, Kamala Devi Harris is not a Hindu per se. Going by reports, while she was raised on Hinduism and Christianity, she considers herself a Baptist.

Her mother Shyamala gave her daughters Sanskrit names to connect their heritage with their identities. She reportedly brought her daughters home to India for visits, she cooked Indian food for them, and the girls often wore Indian jewellery. However, Harris worshipped at an African-American church. And as she puts it in her autobiography, while Harris has a “strong awareness and appreciation for Indian culture" she was raised primarily "in an African American world" and as such identifies with the same.