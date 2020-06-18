Subramanian Swamy says if Congress, NCP withdraw support from Uddhav Thackeray-led govt, BJP must extend support

Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Thursday said that BJP must extend support and re-form NDA government in Maharashtra if Congress, NCP withdraw support from Uddhav Thackeray-led government.
Taking to Twitter, Subramanian Swamy wrote: "If Congi and NCP withdraw support from Uddhav government then in the national interest BJP must extend support and re-form NDA govt in Maharashtra."
Subramanian Swamy's comment comes after several reports surfaced claiming of rift between the three allies -- Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress -- of the MVA coalition government over the handling of coronavirus crisis in the state. However, the Shiv Sena and the NCP have denied of such reports, saying "there is no threat to the Maharashtra government".
However, the Congress on various occasions dissatisfaction in the government. Earlier, a Congress leader on condition of anonymity told news agency PTI that "there are some resentment within the party over certain issues, which we want to discuss with the CM and get resolved".
The Congress on Tuesday said the editorial published in daily ''Saamana'' is based on "incomplete information" and sends out a wrong message about the party. The editorial has equated the Congress with an "old creaking cot", saying there are more murmurs of resentment in that party.
