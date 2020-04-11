Subramanian Swamy issues 'gentle reminder' to PM Modi to expedite Ram Setu project by sharing 2019 report

A report, which was shared by Swamy, said that the BJP leader on February 26, 2019, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately declare Rama Setu as National Heritage Monument. In his letter to Modi, Swamy pointed out that within a week, Election Commission is going to announce the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha polls, this decision should be announced immediately.

On January 24, 2020, Swamy took to Twitter and said that what was stopping Prime Minister Narendra Modi from declaring the Ram Setu as an ancient historical monument. He wrote, "Ask the government to declare Ram Setu as ancient historical monument: Swamy to SC - What is stopping PM?"