Subramanian Swamy issues 'gentle reminder' to PM Modi to expedite Ram Setu project by sharing 2019 report

On Saturday, Rajya Sabha member and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expedite the Ram Setu project. He also shared an old report of February 2019 while issuing a gentle reminder to PM Modi.
Taking to Twitter, Subramanian Swamy wrote: "Subramanian Swamy urges PM Narendra Modi to immediately declare Rama Setu as National Heritage Monument https://pgurus.com/subramanian-swamy-urges-pm-narendra-modi-to-immediately-declare-rama-setu-as-national-heritage-monument."
A report, which was shared by Swamy, said that the BJP leader on February 26, 2019, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately declare Rama Setu as National Heritage Monument. In his letter to Modi, Swamy pointed out that within a week, Election Commission is going to announce the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha polls, this decision should be announced immediately.
On January 24, 2020, Swamy took to Twitter and said that what was stopping Prime Minister Narendra Modi from declaring the Ram Setu as an ancient historical monument. He wrote, "Ask the government to declare Ram Setu as ancient historical monument: Swamy to SC - What is stopping PM?"
Subramanian Swamy had earlier filed a petition before the Supreme Court seeking early hearing of his application to recognise Ram Setu as an ancient historical monument.
The top court asked Swamy to mention the matter after three months and asked the Centre to make its stand clear by filing an affidavit. "Mention after three months. After three months we will look into this," a bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde said.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)