Subramanian Swamy gave everyone nicknames; now netizens have one for him

Subramanian Swamy does not hesitate to utilise his virtual presence to call out issues that he deems problematic, or to champion a cause. With over 9.4 million followers on Twitter, it is safe to call Swamy an influential person. And while there are usually hundreds who tweet out their support to him on a regular basis, a new topic of discussion on the social media platform suggests that not everyone is on the same page at present.
The man who has a penchant for nicknames and at times sarcastic monikers for those he speaks out against has now been bestowed with a nickname of his own. And strangely enough, Swamy, while prompt with his social media responses, does not seem to have reacted in any way whatsoever to the same.
Now, Swamy's use of abbreviations is not just something we have observed. A simple google search reveals that there are even websites or well, at least webpages dedicated to the same. He calls Sonia Gandhi VK (VishKanya) and TDK, Priyanka Gandhi is 'booze', Rahul Gandhi is 'buddhu' and Robert Vadra is 'robber'. He recently dubbed Arvind Kejriwal as 'Shree 420' and Sanjay Jha a 'rascal'.
And now, it would seem, netizens (perhaps including the Patriotic Tweeple - PT and the Congi Reptile Tweeple - CRT) are calling him 'Suburban Xiaomi'. And similar to Swamy's use of his abbreviations, it is not a tweet or topic specific phenomenon.
"Suburban Xiaomi and his PIL filing sidekick have zero qualms about exploiting people's emotions for furthering their self-serving motives & remaining relevant," claimed one user.
"Subarban Xiaomi has literally lost his marbles. Even if invited i will not go says the self proclimed prophet, well who invited you in the first place,(sic)" read another comment.
And while this seems to be your usual run of the mill social media criticism, the name seems to have stuck, featuring in countless tweets at this point.