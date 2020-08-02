Subramanian Swamy gave everyone nicknames; now netizens have one for him

Subramanian Swamy does not hesitate to utilise his virtual presence to call out issues that he deems problematic, or to champion a cause. With over 9.4 million followers on Twitter, it is safe to call Swamy an influential person. And while there are usually hundreds who tweet out their support to him on a regular basis, a new topic of discussion on the social media platform suggests that not everyone is on the same page at present.

The man who has a penchant for nicknames and at times sarcastic monikers for those he speaks out against has now been bestowed with a nickname of his own. And strangely enough, Swamy, while prompt with his social media responses, does not seem to have reacted in any way whatsoever to the same.