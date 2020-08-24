Subramanian Swamy draws parallel between deaths of Sushant and Sridevi

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has been vocal in his belief that actor Sushant Singh Rajput did not commit suicide. He had termed it a murder, sharing a list of reasons to back his claim and on another occasion, and at one time, suggested that he might have been killed using a stun gun.
More recently, the BJP leader had also hinted at a "Dubai connection" to the story. In July he had hit out at the three "Khan Musketeers" stating that the assets created by them in the country and abroad needed to be investigated.
"Who gifted them bunglows and properties there and how they bought it and the cartelisation needs to be investigated by SIT of ED , IT and CBI. Are they above the law?" he had wondered.
Since then, the discussion over the alleged Dubai link has intensified, with former bureaucrat RVS Mani recently opining that the CBI should look furhter into the possibility of an underworld don being linked to Sushant's case.
On Monday, Swamy drew a parallel with the deaths of Sridevi and Sushant Singh Rajput, adding that a "Dubai compliant drug dealer" had met the actor on the day of his death.
He also brought up the Sunanda Pushkar case, stating the contents of her stomach at the time of the post mortem had been " the real give away".
This, he said, had not been for Sridevi or Sushant.
For the uninitiated, Sridevi had passed away in her hotel room while on a trip to the United Arab Emirates in 2018. While some have cried foul, her death was ruled to be due to "accidental drowning".
In the past Swamy had also suggested that there was more to her death. "Let's wait for prosecution to pronounce it. Facts in media doesn't appear to be consistent. She never drank hard liquor, how did it enter her system? What happened to CCTV? Doctors suddenly appeared before media and said she died of heart failure," he had said on February 27.
Cinema actresses aur Dawood ke jo rishte hain, naajayaz rishte hain us par hamein thoda dhyaan dena padega," he had added.
(With inputs from agencies)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)