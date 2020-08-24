Subramanian Swamy draws parallel between deaths of Sushant and Sridevi

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has been vocal in his belief that actor Sushant Singh Rajput did not commit suicide. He had termed it a murder, sharing a list of reasons to back his claim and on another occasion, and at one time, suggested that he might have been killed using a stun gun.

More recently, the BJP leader had also hinted at a "Dubai connection" to the story. In July he had hit out at the three "Khan Musketeers" stating that the assets created by them in the country and abroad needed to be investigated.

"Who gifted them bunglows and properties there and how they bought it and the cartelisation needs to be investigated by SIT of ED , IT and CBI. Are they above the law?" he had wondered.

Since then, the discussion over the alleged Dubai link has intensified, with former bureaucrat RVS Mani recently opining that the CBI should look furhter into the possibility of an underworld don being linked to Sushant's case.