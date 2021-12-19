Subramanian Swamy calls for dismissal of LDF govt in Kerala over killing of BJP leader Ranjith Sreenivasa

BJP leader and former Union minister Subramanian Swamy has called for dismissal of the LDF government in Kerala over the killing of BJP leader Ranjith Sreenivasan who was hacked to death on Sunday morning allegedly by SDPI workers.

He called upon Union Home Minister Amit Shah to immediately act and dismiss the Kerala government for the failure of law and order situation in the state.

Swamy, a Member of Parliament and a former Union minister, was speaking to media persons on the sidelines of the 51st Brahmin Sabha conference at Palakkad on Sunday.

He said that those who had butchered Ranjith Sreenivasan were terrorists and the state should not be allowed to be a safe haven for such terrorists.

Swami also called for a ban on the Popular Front of India which is the ideological arm of the SDPI and said that the idea of PFI is to convert India into an Islamic nation. He said that those who are trying for the Islamisation of the state must go to Pakistan.

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 05:21 PM IST