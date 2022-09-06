Video of sub-Inspector thrashing her in-laws in Delhi goes viral; case registered

New Delhi: A CCTV footage allegedly showing a sub-inspector arguing and thrashing her in-laws in presence of police officials in Laxmi Nagar area on Sunday has surfaced on social media.
According to ANI report, a case under sections of relevant sections of Indian Penal Code IPC - 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) has been registered over the concerning video.
The accused cop, posted at the Defence Colony Police Station in the city, is in the middle of a court battle against her in-laws, reported NDTV.
