Study shows 50% people still do not wear masks, says Health Ministry

New Delhi: As India continues its battle with the Coronavirus pandemic, the Union Health Ministry on Friday informed that according to a study, nearly 50 percent of the people in the country do not wear masks.

While speaking at a press briefing, Health Ministry Joint Secretary, Lav Agarwal said, "As per a study, in India, 50 percent of the people still do not wear masks. Among those who wear masks, 64 percent of them do not cover their nose properly." He further said that as of now, 9 states have between 50,000 to 1 lakh active Covid-19 cases and 19 states have less than 50,000 active cases.

"Some states like Karnataka and West Bengal are showing positivity of over 25 percent which remains a cause of concern," said Agarwal.

"If one person does not follow physical distancing, then that person can infect 406 persons in a single month", said Agarwal while elaborating upon the study's data.