Students shouldn't be used as political pawns, Smriti Irani reacts on JNU violence

New Delhi: After JNU students and teachers were attacked by masked thugs last night, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday said it is not the right time to speak on it now as an investigation has begun and urged that the students should not be used as "political pawns".

"Investigation has begun so it will not be right to speak on it now. But Universities should not be turned into hubs of politics, neither should students be used as political pawns," said Irani while speaking to media.

"This affects the life and progress of our children. I hope and urge that students will not be used as a tool to do politics," she added.