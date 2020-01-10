Student falls off hostel building while talking on phone, dies

Jabalpur: A third-year B.Tech student of Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing (IITDM) Jabalpur died on Friday after falling off the hostel building while talking on a mobile phone a day earlier, Madhya Pradesh police said.
Sachin Keshari (22) hails from Jharkhand and fell from the third floor of hostel number 3 at around 8pm on Thursday, Dumna police post in charge Vinod Patel said.
He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital, but succumbed to internal injuries on Friday.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)