Student falls off hostel building while talking on phone, dies

Jabalpur: A third-year B.Tech student of Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing (IITDM) Jabalpur died on Friday after falling off the hostel building while talking on a mobile phone a day earlier, Madhya Pradesh police said.

Sachin Keshari (22) hails from Jharkhand and fell from the third floor of hostel number 3 at around 8pm on Thursday, Dumna police post in charge Vinod Patel said.

He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital, but succumbed to internal injuries on Friday.