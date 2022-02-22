'Strong India is crucial for humanity in times of global turmoil': PM Modi's first message amid Ukraine-Russia conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, while addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich, issued his first message amid the escalating Ukraine-Russia conflict. He asserted that it is imperative for India to be stronger amid the global turmoil.

The PM said, "You can see that there is so much turmoil in the world right now. In such a situation, it is imperative for India to be strong for itself and for the entire human race. Today, your every vote will make India stronger and help further strengthen the country."

Meanwhile, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said the Russia-Ukraine dispute should be resolved through talks.

On the sidelines of an election meeting at Banshi Bazar in UP, Singh said "As per information received, the US president has said that they are ready to hold talks with the Russian president." "The US president has taken some initiative on his behalf. India wants peace to be established in any way. We are sure that when talks take place, some way or the other will come out," Singh said.

When asked about India's stance, he said, "We want peace. We have always been in favour of world peace." India has called for restraint on all sides as tensions between Russia and NATO escalated further after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday recognised the independence of two states of Ukraine.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, meanwhile, said rising crude oil prices amid escalating Ukraine-Russia tensions pose threat to India's financial stability and the government is closely monitoring the situation.

Talking to media persons after the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) meeting in Mumbai, Sitharaman said the situation is worrisome and India has called for a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine-Russia crisis.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 08:13 PM IST