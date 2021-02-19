Strong India-Australia relations will play key role in shaping post-Covid world, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi

The strong India-Australia partnership will play an important role in shaping the post-COVID world, PM Modi said on Friday and expressed confidence the two nations would take the lead in providing circular economy solutions.

Addressing the valedictory function of the India-Australia Circular Economy Hackathon, Modi said consumption-oriented economic models have put a great str­ain on the planet. "We must never forget we are not the owners of all Mother Earth has to offer, but merely its trustees for all the future generations to come,” he said.

Stressing it is not enough to make production processes more efficient and less polluting, he said no matter how fast or slow one drives, if the direction is wrong, then one is bound to reach the wrong destination. "And so, we must set the right direction."

The PM called for looking at consumption patterns, and how their ecological impact can be reduced. Noting it is where the concept of a circular economy comes in, Modi said the concept can be a key step in solving many of our challenges.