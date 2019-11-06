Striking capital: After lawyers & cops, cab drivers plan to go shun work on Nov 11 to protest Odd-Even

The third edition of Odd-Even road space rationing scheme came into force in the national capital on Monday amid persistent high levels of pollution, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claiming that the exercise on the first day was "successful” as 15 lakh cars were off the roads. But now, reports have surfaced saying that drivers working for different app-based cab aggregators planning to go on a one-day strike on November 11.

According Economic Times, eight different unions representing cab drivers have taken the decision to go on a strike on November 11. Kamaljeet Gill, president of Sarvodaya Drivers Association of Delhi told the leading daily, This time there is no surge pricing during the oddeven scheme and cab drivers have to bear the brunt of it as they are working very hard but unable to earn any extra money. In fact, the drivers are running their cabs at peak hours with high traffic but getting the usual fare. As a result, many drivers are bearing losses in operating their cabs."