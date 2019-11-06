Striking capital: After lawyers & cops, cab drivers plan to go shun work on Nov 11 to protest Odd-Even

The third edition of Odd-Even road space rationing scheme came into force in the national capital on Monday amid persistent high levels of pollution, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claiming that the exercise on the first day was "successful” as 15 lakh cars were off the roads. But now, reports have surfaced saying that drivers working for different app-based cab aggregators planning to go on a one-day strike on November 11.
According Economic Times, eight different unions representing cab drivers have taken the decision to go on a strike on November 11. Kamaljeet Gill, president of Sarvodaya Drivers Association of Delhi told the leading daily, This time there is no surge pricing during the oddeven scheme and cab drivers have to bear the brunt of it as they are working very hard but unable to earn any extra money. In fact, the drivers are running their cabs at peak hours with high traffic but getting the usual fare. As a result, many drivers are bearing losses in operating their cabs."
This was the third edition of the Odd Even, with the earlier two being in 2016. Under the scheme, which will be implemented from 8 am to 8 pm till November 15, non-transport four-wheeled vehicles with registration numbers ending with an odd digit (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) will not be allowed on the roads on November 4, 6, 8, 12 and 14.
Similarly, vehicles with registration numbers ending with an even digit (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) will not be allowed on the roads on November 5, 7, 9, 11, 13 and 15. Two-wheelers and electric vehicles have been exempted from the restrictions, but not CNG vehicles. Women-only vehicles with children aged up to 12 years and vehicles occupied by physically-disabled persons will also be exempted. Twenty-nine categories of vehicles, including those of president, prime minister, emergency and enforcement vehicles, have been exempted.
