'Strict legal action against violators': Delhi police seals Bengali Market amid coronavirus outbreak

Delhi Police personnel on Thursday made the announcement in the Bengali Market here that the area has been sealed and "strict legal action will be taken against violators." "Bengali Market area has been sealed. Strict legal action will be taken against violators. A list of phone numbers has been issued. You can order essential items on phone. It will be delivered at your doorstep," a police official said.

The Delhi government had on Wednesday said, "NDMC (New Delhi Municipal Council) will immediately sanitise Bengali Market area under the containment plan to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Delhi Police will immediately cordon off the area to prevent the movement of people." Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had on Wednesday said 20 hotspots have been identified in Delhi in the battle to contain coronavirus. He also said that the government has made wearing face mask compulsory and anyone stepping out will need to wear it or face action.

The identified hotspots in Delhi are:

1. Entire affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi

2. Entire affected street of Gali No 6, L 1 Sangam Vihar, New Delhi

3. Shahjahanabad Society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka

4. Dinpur Village

5. Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti

6. Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas

7. B Block, Jhangirpuri

8. H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali No. 14, Kalyanpuri Delhi

9. Mansara Appartments, Vasundhara Enclave, Delhi

10. Three Galis of Khichirpur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichirpur Delhi

11. Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar, Delhi 110092

12. Vardhman Appartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I, Extension, Delhi

13. Mayurdhwaj Appartments, I P Extension, Patparganj, Delhi

14. Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 ( Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108 (towards Anar Wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension, Delhi

15. Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension Delhi

16. Gali No. 5, A Block ( From H No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar, Delhi 110092

17. J & K, L and H pockets, Dilshad Garden

18. G, H, J, Blocks, Old Seemapuri

19. F- 70 to 90 Block, Dilshad Colony

20. Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 669 total COVID-19 cases in Delhi, including 21 cured/discharged/migrated and nine deaths.