'Strengthened mutual confidence': India-US joint military exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' concludes in Alaska

Alaska: The 17th Edition of India-US joint exercise Yudh Abhyas 21 on Saturday came to an end at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska after a validation exercise.

Indian Army

As per the Indian Army, the exercise strengthened mutual confidence, interoperability and enabled sharing of best practices between the two Armies.

"The 17th Edition of India-US joint exercise concluded at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska after a validation exercise. The exercise has strengthened mutual confidence, inter-operability and enabled sharing of best practices between the two Armies," tweeted the Indian Army.

Advertisement

Indian Army

The validation phase of exercise Yudh Abhyas 21 was held between October 25-28, in two parts consisting of two teams each in the US state of Alaska.

The objective of the exercise was to validate the cold weather skills gained over the past 10 days, train the soldiers in Arctic survival and practice the conduct of small team operations in extremely cold weather conditions.

With ANI Inputs

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 01:32 PM IST