Updated on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 01:32 PM IST

'Strengthened mutual confidence': India-US joint military exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' concludes in Alaska

FPJ Web Desk
Photo: Twitter/Indian Army

Alaska: The 17th Edition of India-US joint exercise Yudh Abhyas 21 on Saturday came to an end at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska after a validation exercise.

As per the Indian Army, the exercise strengthened mutual confidence, interoperability and enabled sharing of best practices between the two Armies.

"The 17th Edition of India-US joint exercise concluded at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska after a validation exercise. The exercise has strengthened mutual confidence, inter-operability and enabled sharing of best practices between the two Armies," tweeted the Indian Army.

The validation phase of exercise Yudh Abhyas 21 was held between October 25-28, in two parts consisting of two teams each in the US state of Alaska.

The objective of the exercise was to validate the cold weather skills gained over the past 10 days, train the soldiers in Arctic survival and practice the conduct of small team operations in extremely cold weather conditions.

With ANI Inputs

