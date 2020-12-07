Stopped on way to Kannauj for 'Kisan Yatra,' SP chief Akhilesh Yadav sits on dharna; detained

Since the end of November, hundreds of farmers have converged in and around Delhi to protest against the Centre's newly passed, contentious farm laws. With multiple rounds of talks having proved inconclusive, various farm groups have now called for a Bharat Bandh on December 8 - a move that has been supported by a massive number of opposition parties across the country.

In Uttar Pradesh, alongside lending support to the strike, leaders of the Samajwadi Party were slated to visit Kannauj and stage a demonstration in in support of the farmers. Since morning however, there had been police deployment outside Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav's residence at Vikramaditya Marg. And as the day progressed, officials took Samajwadi Party MLCs Rajpal Kashyap and Aashu Malik into custody while they were trying to visit party office at Vikramaditya Marg.