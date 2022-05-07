'STOP TORMENTING people': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee slams Centre over LPG cylinder price hike

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday slammed the Centre over the hike in the price of domestic LPG cylinders. Taking to Twitter, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo alleged that the BJP-led central government is "tormenting" the people of the country by regularly raising prices of fuel, LPG cylinders and essential commodities.

She tweeted, "The Union government must immediately STOP TORMENTING the people of India! By repeatedly increasing #fuel prices, #LPG prices & prices of #essentialcommodities, @BJP4India is actually conducting a #GreatIndianLoot. PEOPLE ARE BEING FOOLED. Sad to see the Media SILENT & BLIND."

TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said the party condemns the rise in prices of fuel and LPG cylinders. He also urged other parties to join TMC in protest against the price hike.

"The way BJP gov is increasing fuel & LPG prices, it has become problematic for common people. This resulted in the price hike of everything. We condemn this increase in cost. Our party has been protesting. Other parties too should join in," he said. "The government is bankrupt and has taken 17 lakh crore from the public in the past two years from fuel price hikes," he added.

Earlier in the day, the price of domestic cooking gas was increased by Rs 50 per cylinder, taking the price to Rs 1,026 in Kolkata and Rs 999.50 in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Congress also slammed the government over the hike in price of domestic LPG cylinders with former party chief Rahul Gandhi saying millions of Indian households are waging a difficult battle against "extreme inflation", unemployment and "poor governance".

Gandhi said during the Congress-led UPA government, the price of an LPG cylinder was Rs 414 and a subsidy of Rs 827 was being given on every cylinder.

"Today, the cost of a cylinder is 999. The amount of subsidy given is 'zero'," he said.

The Narendra Modi government has removed all safety nets that the Congress had put in place to protect the common man, Gandhi alleged.

"Today, millions of Indian households are waging a difficult battle against extreme inflation, unemployment, and poor governance," the former Congress chief said in a Facebook post.

"The Congress party would have never let this happen. We have and always will support families in need," he said with the hashtags 'MehengaiMuktBharat' and 'BJPFailsIndia'.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 04:51 PM IST