'Stop crying. Congress hope for BJP, not Goans': Arvind Kejriwal hits back at P Chidambaram

Ahead of the Goa Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress are engaged in a war of words. Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday slammed Congress and said that the Grand old Party is the hope for the Bharatiya Janata Party and not the people of Goa.

His comments came as a reaction to Congress leader P Chidambaram’s tweet on Monday, which said that the AAP and the TMC will only "fracture" the non-BJP vote has been "confirmed" by Arvind Kejriwal.

Hitting back at Chidambaram, Kejriwal said on Twitter, "stop crying" that your votes have been "cut".

"Goans will vote where they see hope. Cong is hope for BJP, not Goans. 15 of ur 17 MLAs switched to BJP," Kejriwal tweeted, tagging Chidambaram's tweets.

"Cong guarantee -- every vote to Cong will be safely delivered to BJP. To vote BJP, route through Cong for safe delivery," the Delhi chief minister said.

Asserting that the contest in Goa is between the Congress and the BJP, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday said that AAP and the Trinamool Congress were only aiding in the division of anti-BJP votes, thus aiding the saffron party.

Chidambaram's remarks came a day after Kejriwal's comments that his party is ready to be part of a coalition government in Goa if the February 14 assembly elections throw up a fractured mandate.

Chidambaram, who is the Congress' senior election observer for the Goa Assembly polls, appealed to the voters of Goa to vote for a regime change and elect Congress.

"My assessment that the AAP (and the TMC) will only fracture the non-BJP vote in Goa has been confirmed by Mr Arvind Kejriwal. The contest in Goa is between Congress and BJP," he said.

"Those who want a regime change (after 10 years of misrule) will vote for the Congress. Those who want the regime to continue will vote for the BJP," Chidambaram said in a series of tweets.

The choice before the voter in Goa is stark and clear, he said. Do you want a regime change or not, the Congress leader asked.

"I appeal to the voters of Goa to vote for a regime change and vote Congress," Chidambaram said.

Assembly polls for all 40 seats in Goa will be held on February 14.The counting of the votes will take place on March 10.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 02:19 PM IST