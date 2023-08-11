'Stop Being Obsessed With Me, Shame On You': Robert Vadra To Smriti Irani

Robert Vadra and Smriti Irani |

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband and businessman Robert Vadra in a facebook post on Friday (August 11) castigated BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani in a Facebook post over remarks made by minister Irani on him during her speech in the Lok Sabha during the debate on no-confidence motion moved by opposition against PM Narendra Modi government. "Stop being obsessed with me and misusing my name, in parliament," wrote Vadra in his post.

Vadra challenged Smriti Irani to provide proof on her accusations that Vadra had close relations with business tycoon and head of Adani industries, Gautam Adani, as had been alleged by Smriti Irani in the parliament. "I challenge you to give proof or stop being fake, as you are... You’re incapabilities can’t be hidden by pointing fingers at me, remember when you do, the rest of your finders are pointing at you, with many more controversies linked to you and your family."

Robert Vadra shares screenshots of Smriti Irani's daughter's restaurants

Robert Vadra also shared screenshots of the controversy that had surrounded the restaurant allegedly owned by her daughter in Goa. The Congress party had raised the issue of Silly Souls restaurant and alleged wrongdoings in connection to the restaurant.

"India wants to know about your restaurants in Goa and in 3rd party names in different parts of the country?! Your degrees/educational qualifications & the underlying controversy with it! First you clarify that & then point finger at others.."

"Awaiting to see if you will answer on Goa and beyond, clearly if you actually qualified, which I doubt. No disclosure or reply means you are are hiding true facts and are not qualified… Shame on you!!" he further wrote in his post.

What Smriti Irani had said in the parliament?

"Photo mere pass bhi hai, itna hi kharab hai toh jeejaji uske saath kya kar rahe hain (Even I have a photo, if he is so bad, what had your brother-in-law to do with him?)," Smriti Irani had said showing a photo of Gautam Adani with Robert Vadra and went on to name states and respective projects in those states that she claimed were offered to Adani by Congress led governments. Smriti Irani was replying to Rahul Gandhi's speech in the Lok Sabha where the Congress leader kept up his tirade against the Modi government using business tycoon Gautam Adani's name.