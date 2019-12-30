India

Stock up India: Complete list of Dry Days in 2020

New Year is the to leave all your worries behind and enjoy the end of a year, with 2019, its even special as the decade is coming to an end.

The party vibe can already be sensed in the surrounding, whether you are at your office, with friends or family. Everyone is talking about where to go drinking and we hope the discussion also includes the designated driver who can drive you back home safe or a plan B to home safely. However, like every year, with the current year ending, under Alcohol Laws of India, the calendar for the 2020 list of Dry days in the coming year is out. Every year, the government puts together the list of days when the sale of alcohol is prohibited everywhere.

While Dry Days are usually on national holidays such as Independence, Republic Day and Gandhi Jayanti, Dry days are also observed during elections as a precaution against influencing the voters.

Here is the complete list of Dry Days of 2020:

January 15 Wednesday Makar Sankranti

January 26 Sunday Republic Day

January 30 Thursday Mahatma Gandhi’s Death Anniversary

February 18 Tuesday Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti

February 19 Wednesday Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti

February 21 Friday Maha Shivaratri

March 10 Tuesday Holi

April 2 Thursday Rama Navami

April 6 Monday Mahavir Jayanti

April 10 Friday Good Friday

May 1 Friday Maharashtra Day (Only in Maharashtra)

May 7 Thursday Buddha Purnima

May 24 Sunday Eid al-Fitr

June 2020 – No Dry Day

July 1 Wednesday Ashadi Ekadashi

July 30-31 Thu-Fri Eid al-Adha

August 11 Tuesday Janmashtami

August 15 Saturday Independence Day

August 22 Saturday Ganesh Chaturthi

August 29 Saturday Muharram

September 2020 – No Dry Day

October 2 Friday Gandhi Jayanti

October 25 Sunday Dussehra

October 31 Saturday Valmiki Jayanti

November 25 Wednesday Kartik Ekadashi

November 30 Monday Guru Nanak Jayanti

December 2020 – No Dry Day

