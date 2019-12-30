Stock up India: Complete list of Dry Days in 2020

New Year is the to leave all your worries behind and enjoy the end of a year, with 2019, its even special as the decade is coming to an end.

The party vibe can already be sensed in the surrounding, whether you are at your office, with friends or family. Everyone is talking about where to go drinking and we hope the discussion also includes the designated driver who can drive you back home safe or a plan B to home safely. However, like every year, with the current year ending, under Alcohol Laws of India, the calendar for the 2020 list of Dry days in the coming year is out. Every year, the government puts together the list of days when the sale of alcohol is prohibited everywhere.

While Dry Days are usually on national holidays such as Independence, Republic Day and Gandhi Jayanti, Dry days are also observed during elections as a precaution against influencing the voters.