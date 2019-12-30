Stock up India: Complete list of Dry Days in 2020

New Year is the to leave all your worries behind and enjoy the end of a year, with 2019, its even special as the decade is coming to an end.
The party vibe can already be sensed in the surrounding, whether you are at your office, with friends or family. Everyone is talking about where to go drinking and we hope the discussion also includes the designated driver who can drive you back home safe or a plan B to home safely. However, like every year, with the current year ending, under Alcohol Laws of India, the calendar for the 2020 list of Dry days in the coming year is out. Every year, the government puts together the list of days when the sale of alcohol is prohibited everywhere.
While Dry Days are usually on national holidays such as Independence, Republic Day and Gandhi Jayanti, Dry days are also observed during elections as a precaution against influencing the voters.
Here is the complete list of Dry Days of 2020:
January 15 Wednesday Makar Sankranti
January 26 Sunday Republic Day
January 30 Thursday Mahatma Gandhi’s Death Anniversary
February 18 Tuesday Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti
February 19 Wednesday Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti
February 21 Friday Maha Shivaratri
March 10 Tuesday Holi
April 2 Thursday Rama Navami
April 6 Monday Mahavir Jayanti
April 10 Friday Good Friday
May 1 Friday Maharashtra Day (Only in Maharashtra)
May 7 Thursday Buddha Purnima
May 24 Sunday Eid al-Fitr
June 2020 – No Dry Day
July 1 Wednesday Ashadi Ekadashi
July 30-31 Thu-Fri Eid al-Adha
August 11 Tuesday Janmashtami
August 15 Saturday Independence Day
August 22 Saturday Ganesh Chaturthi
August 29 Saturday Muharram
September 2020 – No Dry Day
October 2 Friday Gandhi Jayanti
October 25 Sunday Dussehra
October 31 Saturday Valmiki Jayanti
November 25 Wednesday Kartik Ekadashi
November 30 Monday Guru Nanak Jayanti
December 2020 – No Dry Day
