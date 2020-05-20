Stimulus package: Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy attack Centre

Hyderabad: A day after Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao slammed the Centre over the stimulus package and accused it of treating states like ‘beggars’, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday hit out at him saying the language used was 'objectionable'. "I cannot use such language. I don'tknowhow to use such language. He (Rao) is reminding the Nizam (erstwhile ruler of Hyderabad state). He is impatient. His comments are uncalled for. Telangana society will not support the language the chief minister has used," Reddy said. Referring to the earlier package announced by the Centre to fight the COVID-19, he sought to know from Rao whether or not Telangana had benefited from such measures. Mounting a sharp attack on the Modi-led NDA govt over the Rs20 lakh crore fiscal stimulus package, Rao late Monday alleged the Centre was treating states like “beggars” and imposing “laughable” conditions for increasing borrowing limits under the FRBM Act. "This is 'pure cheating. Betrayal. Jugglery of numbers. All gas. The Centre has reduced its own prestige," he had told a press conference here, referring to conditions linked to the increased borrowing limits for states under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Mana­ge­ment Act. Rao said international journals had commented if the Union Finance Minister’s aim was to revive the GDP or to reach the Rs20 lakh-cr number (the stimulus package announced by PM Modi). “This is a very cruel package. It is fully in a feudal policy and dictatorial attitude. We fully condemn this. This is not what we asked for,” Rao, who had supported several measures by the Centre so far in the fight against coronavirus, had said.