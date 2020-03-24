Stigmatising during coronavirus: Indigo crew member and family hassled by neighbours

Amid coronavirus outbreak, an Indigo crew member and her family was hassled by neighbours. On Tuesday, a video started doing rounds on social where an Indigo crew member was recounting her ordeal.

In the video, the female crew member, who leaves with her mother, said: "Working in aviation sector we are facing a lot of trouble amid COVID-19 outbreak. I am living in a place full of hypocrites, including the local police. Being part of a reputed company (Indigo), my company is taking all precautions to keep me safe from coronavirus. Inspite of that people are spreading rumours in my locality that I am infected with COVID-19. When I am not at home, people come to my place and harass my mother. She cannot even go to the market as people are not allowing her to buy groceries. They tell my mother that as your daughter has coronavirus even you are infected and spreading the virus," she said.