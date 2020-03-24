Stigmatising during coronavirus: Indigo crew member and family hassled by neighbours

Amid coronavirus outbreak, an Indigo crew member and her family was hassled by neighbours. On Tuesday, a video started doing rounds on social where an Indigo crew member was recounting her ordeal.
In the video, the female crew member, who leaves with her mother, said: "Working in aviation sector we are facing a lot of trouble amid COVID-19 outbreak. I am living in a place full of hypocrites, including the local police. Being part of a reputed company (Indigo), my company is taking all precautions to keep me safe from coronavirus. Inspite of that people are spreading rumours in my locality that I am infected with COVID-19. When I am not at home, people come to my place and harass my mother. She cannot even go to the market as people are not allowing her to buy groceries. They tell my mother that as your daughter has coronavirus even you are infected and spreading the virus," she said.
"Rest of the crew members are also facing similar problems. I request people to stop harassing us. We are safer than you’ll as we are taking more care of ourselves. And let me assure you if I was infected I would have admitted myself to the hospital," she can be heard saying in the video.
IndiGo, on Monday, said there have been some instances where its employees were ostracised by their communities as a result of their "line of duty and travel history". "The nation gave a standing ovation to the heroes for their fight against this pandemic on March 22. Our operational crew, in all areas, play an equally important role to keep vital services intact. Our colleagues have been working selflessly to serve the country at this critical juncture," the statement further reads.
The low-cost carrier stated that its employees have been the front-runners in bringing Indian citizens back to the country and "enabling" them to reach their hometowns even during restricted movements.
