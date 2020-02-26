'Stepped out to buy food': Story of the man who was beaten up by mobs in Northeast Delhi

Well, Zubair who fell unconscious says he only remembers waking up at GTB hospital. He said that looking at the pictures and videos of the attack brings back the painful memories. Remembering bits and pieces from the incident, he says, while he begged them to leave him, the mob took Kapil Mishra's name and chanted communal slogans.

Eye witnesses who spoke to the Indian Express also said that the mob beat him up untill he fell unconscious and he also sustained injuries to his head, shoulders, arms and legs which can also be seen in the video. Zubair has now been discharged after receiving medical aid from GTB hospial and is being taken care by his cousins in Inderpuri.

He said that he was supposed to pick up his wife from a wedding but was attacked by the mobs instead. Zubair, a father of three, fearing his children's safety immediately shifted to his village in UP.

Zubair, who is now advised to take rest by the doctors, says that he is a class 9 passout and works as a labourer to earn a livelihood. He earns Rs 15,000 per month, he said.

He said that the situation in Delhi is such that his younger brother locked him and his entire family inside their house and has refrained from stepping out to avoid meeting a similar fate like him.

He said that he has not been able to meet his family ever since he has been attacked by the mobs. He says that he fears their safety. According to the Indian Express, his brothers lashed out at people who asked the family to file a police against the mob. Zubair's brother, who does not wish to be named, said "File a complaint against who? A mob? We are small people..." He also said that they had nothing to do with the protests and were still dragged into it. "We have to fight for our survival,' he said.