Step up testing those who attended Tablighi Jamaat meet and have arrived in Mumbai, Pune, rest of Maha: PM Modi tells Uddhav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called up Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and urged him to step up tracing, testing and treating those arrived in Mumbai and rest of state after attending Tablighi Jamaat meet to avoid Coronavirus spread and transmission.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope has directed the department personnel to find out who have returned to the state after attending the Tablighi Jamaat function in Delhi.

The number of cases as at 10 am on Tuesday was 230, which increased by 82 to 302. This rise took place in the last four days, confirmed the state public health department.

Of the 82 confirmed cases, 59 are from Mumbai, 13 from Mumbai Metropolitan Region, 3 in Ahmednagar and two in Buldana. Tope said he has directed the department authorities and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to trace people, as it should be done on a massive scale.

On Wednesday, Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram said that over 130 people from Pune attended Nizamuddin Markaz event in Delhi.

The Pune district collector also said that all 60 have been put under quarantine in connection and authorities are tracing others. "The total number of people from Pune who attended the event at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi is more than 130. Many of them are either not in Pune or are untraceable. The search for them is underway," Naval Kishore Ram said.