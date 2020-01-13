Step by step guide on how to book gas online via Paytm

For long now, paying gas bills and booking a new cylinder had been a hassle for Indian consumers. But now booking gas has become easier, thanks to Paytm.

Booking an LPG gas cylinder used to be a long and tedious process earlier, since the only way to do so was by visiting the LPG dealership in person. This was followed by an anxious wait as a cylinder would be dispatched based on its availability, with LPG cylinders going missing or not reaching the recipient on many occasions.

Gas cylinders are essential components in our kitchens and almost every home owns it. And now, Paytm lets users to book Gas online without any hidden or additional charges. But how to book a Gas online via Paytm?

Here are steps to book a Gas online via Paytm:

Step 1: At first you need to login to your Paytm account.

Step 2: After login, go to the gas booking page on Paytm.

Step 3: Select "Book a Cylinder" and select "HP Gas" as your operator

Step 4: Enter your Consumer Number/Linked Mobile Number

Step 5: Select your "Gas Agency"

Step 6: Click on "Proceed"

Step 7: Enter the booking amount

Step 8: Proceed to pay with the payment mode of your preference

Step 9: You are done with it