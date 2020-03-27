Stay put in Maharashtra: Yogi Adityanath to UP workers, point’s nodal officers to help them; dials Uddhav Thackeray

Lucknow: Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, on Friday urged all migrant workers of the state living in Maharashtra to stay put wherever they are. “

Considering the threat of coronavirus, it is for the betterment of yourself, your family and even those at your hometown that you stay in the city where you work,” Yogi made an appeal to people working in Maharashtra and in other states.

He spoke to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray over the phone asking him to take care of all migrant workers of Uttar Pradesh amid the lockdown which has left most workers in the lurch.

Yogi made similar calls to CMs of Andhra, Telangana, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar, Karnataka, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi, the states where UP workers are in large numbers.

To help them in troubled times, the Yogi Adityanath government appointed senior IAS officer Nitin Gokarn and IPS officer SB Shiradkar as “nodal officers” of Maharashtra.

The two officers have been tasked to address the issues which the migrants of the state are facing at present in Maharashtra. Nitin Gokarn, currently posted as Principal Secretary of the Public Works Department, told FPJ, “We will coordinate with Maharashtra officials and ensure the migrant workers of UP get quick assistance with regards to food, shelter and even in case of any atrocities against him. However, we can’t offer transportation to them as services have been shut to contain the disease.”

Gokarn said he (Nitin Gokarn 7007304242, pspwd208@gmail.com) and Shiradkar (SB Shiradkar: 9454400177, shripadshiradkar@gmail.com) both can be contacted for the help. The state administration has no data so far with regards to the number of migrants in Maharashtra and how many have already reached hometown.

Lakhs of Up migrants work in industrial units, commercial establishments, run roadside stalls and work in the unorganised sector across Maharashtra. Since all activities came to halt, they are left with no earning and those in formal sector stare at job losses.

Many already rushed to their hometowns in packed trains last week before their suspension, making them even more vulnerable for the deadly disease. Many who couldn’t are anxious to go back home anticipating the job losses.