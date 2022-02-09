'Statue of Equality made in China': Rahul Gandhi hits out at Centre

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday claimed that the Statue of Equality is made in China.

While taking a jibe at the government's aatmanirbhar policy, he asked if 'New India is China-nirbhar'.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said: "Statue of Equality is Made in China. 'New India' is China-nirbhar."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier this month, the Statue of Equality was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorating the 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya.

The Statue is made of 'panchaloha', a combination of five metals: gold, silver, copper, brass, and zinc and is among one of the tallest metallic statues in sitting position, in the world. It is mounted on a 54-feet high base building, named 'Bhadra Vedi', has floors devoted for a Vedic digital library and research centre, ancient Indian texts, a theatre, an educational gallery detailing many works of Sri Ramanujacharya.

The statue has been conceptualised by Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swami of Sri Ramanujacharya Ashram.

The inauguration of the Statue of Equality was a part of the 12-day Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Samaroham, the ongoing 1000th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Ramanujacharya.

(With inputs from ANI)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 01:21 PM IST