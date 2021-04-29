States/UTs will receive more than 20 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in 2-3 days: Union Health Ministry

Amid the ongoing vaccine shortage faced by some of the states in the country, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has clarified that the Centre allots vaccines to states as per their performance in terms of vaccination. The Central Government has given more than 16 crore doses of vaccines to states out of which more than 15 crores doses have been administered.

As per the calculation, over 1 crore doses are still left with states. He said, some lakh doses are in pipeline and will be delivered in next 2-3 days. "Since beginning of vaccination, not a single day has passed when states were not given vaccine doses as per their capacity," he added. Today the Health Ministry said that more than 20 lakh (20,48,890) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the states and UTs within the next three days.

As per the ministry's data, so far The cumulative vaccination in the country has crossed the 15 crore mark. As per the provisional report till 7 a.m. on Thursday, 15,00,20,648 vaccine doses have been administered through 22,07,065 sessions.