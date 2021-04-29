States/UTs will receive more than 20 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in 2-3 days: Union Health Ministry

Amid the ongoing vaccine shortage faced by some of the states in the country, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has clarified that the Centre allots vaccines to states as per their performance in terms of vaccination. The Central Government has given more than 16 crore doses of vaccines to states out of which more than 15 crores doses have been administered.
As per the calculation, over 1 crore doses are still left with states. He said, some lakh doses are in pipeline and will be delivered in next 2-3 days. "Since beginning of vaccination, not a single day has passed when states were not given vaccine doses as per their capacity," he added. Today the Health Ministry said that more than 20 lakh (20,48,890) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the states and UTs within the next three days.
As per the ministry's data, so far The cumulative vaccination in the country has crossed the 15 crore mark. As per the provisional report till 7 a.m. on Thursday, 15,00,20,648 vaccine doses have been administered through 22,07,065 sessions.
"These include 93,67,520 Health Care Workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 61,47,918 HCWs who have taken the second dose. About 1,23,19,903 front line workers (FLWs) who have taken the first dose and 66,12,789 who have taken the second dose," the ministry said.
About 5,14,99,834 beneficiaries above 60 years received the first dose and 98,92,380 received the second dose. 5,10,24,886 between 45 to 60 years received first dose and 31,55,418 received second dose.
Ten states account for 67.18 per cent of the cumulative doses given so far in the country. More than 21 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours. Though states like Maharashtra, Punjab, Delhi, Telangana and a few more had urged Centre to provide more vaccines due to the shortage of stock.
"As on Day-103 of the vaccination drive on April 28, 21,93,281 vaccine doses were given. 12,82,135 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 20,944 sessions for the first dose and 9,11,146 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine," the ministry said.
(With agency inputs)
