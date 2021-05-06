States should not let vaccination speed go down: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a comprehensive review of the public health response to COVID-19 where he said states should be given help and guidance for ramping up healthcare infrastructure, while the need for ensuring holistic containment measures was also discussed.

During the review, the prime minister also stressed the need to sensitise states so that the speed of vaccination against COVID-19 doesn't come down and was briefed that around 31 per cent of the eligible population over the age of 45 has been given at least one dose, according to a statement issued by the Prima Minister's Office.

The prime minister was given a detailed picture on the COVID-19 outbreak in various states and districts, and was informed about the 12 states which have more than 1 lakh active cases, the PMO said.

He was also apprised about the districts with high burden of the disease, the statement said.

Modi reviewed the progress of vaccination and the roadmap for scaling up production of vaccines in the next few months.

The PM also said that India's armed forces have left no stone unturned in strengthening the country's fight against the pandemic.

"'Jal', 'Thal' and 'Nabh'...our armed forces have left no stone unturned in strengthening the fight against COVID-19", tweeted PM Modi.

The Prime Minister's remarks came in response to a tweet by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.