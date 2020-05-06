States reported late about Covid cases, deaths: Govt

Agencies

New Delhi

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday said it has noted the highest figures in new cases and in fatalities of novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and it was because some states delayed reporting deaths.

About West Bengal, where there has been a political controversy over the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths, Joint Secretary of the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said, “We followed up with certain states as we were not receiving reports of cases and deaths on time from them. After this, the cases have been reported and there is a sudden spike in deaths reported in the past 24 hours.”

“The new cases reported in the last 24 hours are 3,900 and new deaths are 195. It is the highest number so far,” said Agarwal.

The Joint Health Secretary also said as the country is dealing with a highly infectious disease, the reporting of the cases should on time for better case management.

“Timely reporting of cases is very important so that timely actions are taken. The delay may affect the efforts,” Agarwal said, adding, “Now there is relaxation in lockdown, the responsibility is on the people as well, as rightly pointed out by the PM it is a people-driven fight.”

Agarwal said at least 1,020 patients have been cured in the past 24 hours, which took the total number of cured patients to 12,726. “The recovery rate is 27.41% today and the doubling rate stands at 12 days,” Agarwal said. On Tuesday, India reported the highest jump in the number of cases and the toll crossed the 100-mark in a day.

No community transmission, behavioural changes may be new healthy normal: Minister

New Delhi: India has so far been able to stave off community transmission of Covid-19, says Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, expressing the hope “behavioural changes” brought about by the infection could become the “new normal” for a healthy society after the pandemic abates. The nation in a post-coronavirus future could well look back on the pandemic period as a “blessing in disguise” if Indians imbibe hand, respiratory and environmental hygiene and practise it in their everyday lives, the minister said. Underlining the importance of the lockdown, which has been extended till May 17, the minister said health should be on the radar just as much as the economy.