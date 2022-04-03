State coffers in Uttar Pradesh richer with record growth in liquor sale

Despite covid and a slowdown in the economy, liquor sale in Uttar Pradesh is on a rise. In the last fiscal the excise revenue of the Yogi Government in UP has zoomed to a record level. The assembly polls in the state have also brought cheers to liquor barons with the increased sales during January and February this year.

According to the figures of the excise department of UP, there has been a 20 per cent increase in liquor sales in the state in the financial year 2021-22. In fiscal 2021-22, the net contribution of revenue from liquor sale to the state coffer has been Rs 36028.44 crore whereas in the previous year it was Rs 30061.44 crores only. The increase in the excise revenue of UP has been Rs 6147 crore in the previous fiscal which is a record in itself.

According to the officials of the excise department, the maximum sale of liquor was recorded after the assembly polls were announced early this year. In January, alone the state government earned revenue of Rs 3471.41 crores from liquor sales. In February, this year there has been a tremendous rise in the sale of country-made, foreign liquor and beer. In February beer sales grew by 58.8 per cent while country and Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) sales increased by 13 & 18 per cent respectively. In Jan & Feb this year, the excise department earned 114.9 per cent more revenue than the fixed target. It may be mentioned that after relaxation in the covid restrictions, the Yogi govt in UP had increased the opening time for liquor by one hour more in January this year.

The officials in the excise department informed that new liquor shops were given licenses during the five years tenure of CM Yogi. In the first tenure of CM Yogi, 2076 new liquor shops were given licenses. However, in the Akhilesh Yadav government from 2012-to 2017 2566 new liquor shops were given licenses. Earlier during the regime of Mayawati 3621 new liquor shops were given licenses.

It may be mentioned that in the first five years of the tenure of CM Yogi from 2017-to 22, excise revenue has registered a growth of 258 per cent. Despite three waves of covid the liquor sale in UP had not decreased.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 07:53 PM IST