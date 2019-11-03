Start day with music, perform yagyas, eat carrots: What ministers said on day when Delhi choked

Delhi is going through an emergency with air pollution levels rising way past the ‘very severe’ category. A thick haze has descended on the capital city and visibility is so poor that Delhi airport has diverted 32 flights to other locations.

The hashtag #DelhiAirEmergency is trending on Twitter since morning and everyone is crying out loud about the pathetic quality of air that is causing not only major inconvenience, but also health issues to the general public with hospitals around the city witnessing a steep rise in the influx of patients citing respiratory problems.

But, the ministers in the Modi government seem to be living in another world and are busy tweeting information that is either irrelevant or far from addressing the concerns facing the people of Delhi.

First in line is none other than the Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar. The Minister tweeted in the morning put out a tweet telling his followers to ‘start their day with music’, this at a time when Delhi is facing an emergency with schools shut and people forced to wear face masks.