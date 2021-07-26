'Standing at the last point where civilians are allowed': Himachal landslide victim's tweet minutes before her death

At 1.25 pm the same day, multiple landslides triggered by heavy rains occurred near Basteri on Sangla-Chitkul road, resulting in a bridge collapse and damage to some vehicles. A video of the bridge collapse in Basteri has gone viral on social media. In the video, boulders could be seen rolling downhill, causing the bridge to collapse.

According to the police, nine people died and two were injured after heavy boulders fell on a tempo traveller. The passengers were going to Sangla from Chitkul.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the death of people due to the landslides in Kinnaur. PM has announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for each victim’s family and Rs 50,000 in aid for those injured.

Deepa Sharma was an Ayurveda practitioner, a clinical nutritionist and a writer, according to her Twitter bio.

According to her personal website, she loved photography, travelling and meeting new people. Her website also states that she engaged in social work to help people in collaboration with NGOs.

"I am a social-political observer, an amateur writer, love travelling, photography, meeting people, knowing their views about politics and society, discussing about women health issues, women safety and women's rights. I educate those women who are not aware of their rights and about various government schemes. I do some social works in my capacity to help people myself and with help of other NGOs," Dr Deepa Sharma personal website states.

A day before she lost her life, she had tweeted a photograph of herself in the hills with the caption, “Life is nothing without mother nature.”