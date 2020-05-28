Standards X, XII students who moved to other district can appear for pending exams there

New Delhi: Class 10 and 12 students who moved to a different state or district when schools were closed ahead of the COVID-19-induced lockdown, can appear for the pending board exams at their current places of stay, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank" announced on Wednesday. He said the students will not be required to travel back to their previous board exam centres. The CBSE will announce the modalities of registration for such requests, he said.

