Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi held ahead of DMK roadshow, freed

Chennai: DMK youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin was on Friday evening arrested moments before the launch of the DMK’s roadshow ‘Vidiyalai Nokki, Stalilinin Kural’ (Stalin’s voice towards a dawn) from his grandfather M Karunanidhi’s ancestral home in Tirukuvalai village in coastal Nagapattinam. Police said he was arrested as a large gathering of political functionaries is not allowed as part of the Covid-19 safety protocol.

DMK had on Friday announced a well-strategised campaign, as a prelude to the Assembly election of 2021, through which 15 leaders in sets of 5 each, would fan out to different parts of the state carrying party president MK Stalin’s messages and drawing the attention of the people to the shortcomings of AIADMK govt and BJP-led Centre.

Udhayanidhi was among the first set of 5 leaders to start the campaign. However, police arrested him. He was released hours later.

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan condemned the arrest and accused the police of acting at the behest of the ruling AIADMK.

He said no restrictions were imposed on the meetings attended by the CM or the AIADMK.

“We will proceed with our campaign to expose the corrupt deeds of the AIADMK govt and anti-people policies of the BJP govt at the Centre, notwithstanding the obstacles caused through the police,” Udhayanidhi said.