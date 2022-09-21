Stage set for Punjab Governor vs Mann Got: Order summoning special Assembly session withdrawn

e-Paper Get App
PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 07:48 PM IST
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday withdrew his order summoning a special Assembly session on September 22 for the AAP govt to move a confidence motion.

The decision came after Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma approached the governor, arguing that there was no legal provision to convene a special session of the Assembly to just move a 'confidence motion' in favour of the state government.

The AAP government in Punjab had sought the special session to bring a confidence motion, days after it accused the BJP of trying to topple its government.

