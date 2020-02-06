Stabs, leaves and vacays: Bengaluru woman goes on a trip to Andaman after killing mother

In a rather strange turn of events, a Bengaluru woman who stabbed her mother to death and grievously stabbed her brother then took off on a vacation to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

On Wednesday, the police said that she had been arrested from the Islands.

"Our team went to Andaman and Nicobar Islands and arrested the woman there," Deputy Commissioner of Police M N Anucheth told PTI.

The police produced her in a local court there and sought the transit remand to prosecute her. The woman, employed as a software engineer with a company in Bengaluru, had earlier told her mother and 30-year old brother that she has been transferred to Hyderabad and she may have to relocate.

The techie, working in a private software company, had stabbed her mother to death and made a similar murderous assault on her brother too before fleeing on Monday. Her brother was later admitted to the hospital where he gave a statement to the police on the incident.

The brother told police that in the early morning on Monday he saw his sister searching something desperately and offered to assist, which she refused.

However, minutes later she made a murderous assault on him, he told police, adding when he screamed for help and called his mother, his sister said she has killed their mother.

She stabbed him and attacked with an iron rod before fleeing, her brother told police.