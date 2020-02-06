Stabs, leaves and vacays: Bengaluru woman goes on a trip to Andaman after killing mother

In a rather strange turn of events, a Bengaluru woman who stabbed her mother to death and grievously stabbed her brother then took off on a vacation to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
On Wednesday, the police said that she had been arrested from the Islands.
"Our team went to Andaman and Nicobar Islands and arrested the woman there," Deputy Commissioner of Police M N Anucheth told PTI.
The police produced her in a local court there and sought the transit remand to prosecute her. The woman, employed as a software engineer with a company in Bengaluru, had earlier told her mother and 30-year old brother that she has been transferred to Hyderabad and she may have to relocate.
The techie, working in a private software company, had stabbed her mother to death and made a similar murderous assault on her brother too before fleeing on Monday. Her brother was later admitted to the hospital where he gave a statement to the police on the incident.
The brother told police that in the early morning on Monday he saw his sister searching something desperately and offered to assist, which she refused.
However, minutes later she made a murderous assault on him, he told police, adding when he screamed for help and called his mother, his sister said she has killed their mother.
She stabbed him and attacked with an iron rod before fleeing, her brother told police.
The motive behind the murder will be known only after she is brought here and interrogated, the police state. The post-murder vacation however remains baffling.
As Anucheth told News18, “Frankly, this is the first time I’m seeing a case of a daughter killing her mother… It is very difficult for even us to digest the facts as they come out.”
Reportedly, the police arrested the woman and her boyfriend from Port Blair. Allegedly, the accused stabbed her mother and younger brother, leaving them to die, before walking out to meet her boyfriend for their trip.
The duo then rode a bike to the airport and boarded a pre-booked flight to Port Blair.
It was only after her brother called for help that the police were made aware of the crime.
The police said that the motivations behind the murder do not seem to be financial in nature. According to the News18 report, the family had been in heavy debt owing to loans taken to treat the woman's father for lung cancer. Reportedly, the debt had grown over time as the family was unable to pay back the money.
It is unclear as to whether her boyfriend was aware of the crime. However, the fact that it was his phone that helped the police track the duo down seems to be a mark in his favour. He has been arrested for harbouring a murderer.
(With inputs from PTI)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)