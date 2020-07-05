St Stephen's Admissions 2020: Registration process from July 7-18; interviews to be held online

Delhi University's St Stephen's College will commence its registration process on Tuesday and will conduct online interviews in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the college said on Sunday.

The registration process will commence on July 7 and end on July 18. The students will first have to register on the Delhi University's website to be eligible to apply for admission to St Stephen's College, it said.

The college uploaded its prospectus online on Sunday and gave details of the admission process.

The interview will have three components -- academic, co-curricular and general awareness and sense of values.

Candidates appearing for the interview will have to keep a printout of the interview call letter, and original copies of the certificate of the date of birth (the Secondary School Certificate) and marksheet of the qualifying examination.

Candidates from the Christian category will have to be submit a copy of certificate of Baptism/Certificate of Confirmation (valid from at least two years prior to the last date fixed for receipt of application).

If the candidate belongs to a Church which practices Adult Baptism, a Certificate of Dedication of the candidate at childhood is required, the prospectus said.