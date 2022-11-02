St. Judes completes 15 years of providing quality care to children battling cancer

Founded in 2006 by Shyama and Nihal Kaviratne CBE, St. Jude India ChildCare Centres (St. Judes) provides a free of cost ‘home away from home’ for children undergoing cancer treatment. These children, accompanied by their parents, come from small villages and distant towns to metros for medical treatment for cancer.

St. Judes works alongside Tata Memorial Hospital, AIIMS New Delhi, Tata Medical Centre Kolkata, and several other cancer hospitals in nine different cities across India. The centre provides free of cost accommodation and holistic support to these children to improve their chances of surviving cancer and leading healthy, happy lives.

Every family is provided with a totally hygienic individual family unit that has all that they need during their stay. Each centre has a common community space or learning area, shared ablution facilities, and a common kitchen and dining area. The nutritious provisions supplied to the family and the patient are free of any cost. From education, counseling to skill development, families are provided with every opportunities.

“In 2006 we started in Mumbai with 8 children. Today, every day St. Judes provides quality care to more than 492 children and their families at 39 centres in 9 cities: Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Chennai, Vellore, Guwahati, Delhi and Varanasi. We are happy to have provided 10,87,537 nights of peaceful sleep to 31, 262 children admitted to St. Judes over these years,” said Mr Nihal Kaviratne CBE.

In 2020, a new vertical St. Judes For Life (Founded in Memory of Mrs. Rani Vicaji) was launched to ensure children who have won the battle against cancer are able to fulfill their potential. This vertical provides timely assistance to our alumni, referred to as Judians, to complete their education, maintain good health and lead successful lives.

Website: http://www.stjudechild.org