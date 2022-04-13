SSC scam: Division bench of Calcutta HC stays CBI quizzing of TMC general secretary Partha Chatterjee till May 13

Kolkata: The division bench of Calcutta High Court on Wednesday stayed the verdict of a single bench that TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee should visit CBI officials at Nizam Palace over the SSC scam till May 13.

According to High Court sources, in much relief to Chatterjee, the division bench of Justice Subrata Talukdar’s bench had ordered that the CBI cannot take any step without taking permission to court’s permission.

It can be noted that on April 12, soon after a single bench of Calcutta High Court instructed TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee to visit the CBI office immediately over the SSC recruitment scam, the lawyer of Chatterjee moved the division bench.

According to the verdict of the single bench headed by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, Chatterjee had to visit the CBI headquarters at Nizam Palace by 5:30 pm on Tuesday.

The verdict also claimed that Chatterjee cannot be admitted to Woodburn ward of SSKM hospital with alibi of health issues.

It can be recalled that charges of corruption are there in former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee’s name in recruitment of SSC group c and group d.

It is pertinent to mention that the oppositions always slam the TMC leaders for being admitted in SSKM hospital whenever Central Agencies summons them.

Currently, TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mandal after being summoned by CBI over his alleged connection in coal and cattle smuggling scam for five times citing ‘ill health’ is admitted in Woodburn ward of SSKM.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 04:26 PM IST