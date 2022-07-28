e-Paper Get App

SSC scam: After sacking Partha Chatterjee as minister, TMC now removes him from party

The ED had arrested Chatterjee on July 23 in connection with its investigation into alleged irregularities in the recruitment drives by the School Service Commission (SSC).

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 28, 2022, 06:26 PM IST
SSC scam: After sacking Partha Chatterjee as minister, TMC now removes him from party | (PTI Photo)

Partha Chatterjee, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a school jobs scam, has been removed from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday, said party supremo Mamata Banerjee's nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee.

"Partha Chatterjee has been removed from TMC along with the post of General Secretary, National vice president & three other posts. He has been suspended till the investigation is underway. He can come back if proven not guilty," said Banerjee.

This comes only a few hours after Chatterjee was sacked from Mamata Banerjee's cabinet.

"Partha Chatterjee, minister in charge, department of industry, commerce and enterprises, department of information technology and electronics, department of parliamentary affairs and department of public enterprises and industrial reconstruction, is hereby relieved of his duties as MIC of the aforesaid department with immediate effect," an official order said.

The Chief Minister later said at a government event here that she will look after the portfolios held by Chatterjee for the time being.

"I have removed Partha Chatterjee as a minister. My party takes strict action. There are many plannings behind it but I don't want to go into details," she said.

The central agency has also arrested Chatterjee's close associate Arpita Mukherjee, and seized crores of rupees from her houses in different parts of the city.

