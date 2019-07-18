SSC MTS Application Status 2019 for Bihar and Uttar Pradesh released

SSC MTS Application Link: Staff Selection Commission has activated the application status link for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2018. All the candidates who had applied for SSC MTS Vacancy 2019 can check whether their application has been accepted or rejected.

To check the status, please visit https://sscer.org

Candidates should note that in order to check the SSC MTS Application Status, they will be required to visit the official website of concerned SSC for which they have applied. They can search the status by providing their Registration Number/Name, Mother's Name and Date of Birth. However, we have given the direct links to check the SSC Application Status for different regions.

SSC MTS 2019 Application Status: How To Check?

Step one: Go to any of the Regional SSC websites.

Step two: Click on the link provided for checking SSC MTS Application Status.

Step three: Enter the required details correctly.

Step four: Submit and view your application status.

As per the official notification, SSC MTS 2019 Tier I exam will tentatively be conducted from August 2, 2019 to September 6, 2019. Tier I exam will be a computer-based test (CBT). Since the examination will be conducted in multiple sessions, the marks of the candidates will be normalized as per the formula released by the commission earlier.