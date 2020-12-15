SSC CHSL 2020: Last date to apply on ssc.nic.in ends today

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will complete the process of registration for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2020 exam today.

The candidates who are interested in appearing for CHSL 2020 examination can check the notification and apply for the same on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

Through this exam, a total of 4,726 posts in 43 different Central Government Ministries, departments and agencies will be filled by SSC. Out of the 4726 vacancies notified, 7 are for Data entry operator, 3181 are for PA/SA positions in Ministry of Communications & IT (Department of Posts)- SPN.

Important dates

Starting Date of Online Application- 6 November 2020

Last Date of Online Application- 15 December 2020

Last date for making online fee payment- 17 December 2020

Last date for generation of offline Challan- 19 December 2020

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank- 21 December 2020

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Date 2021- 12 April 2021 to 27 April 2021

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Exam Date 2021- To be announced

Selection Process

Candidates will have to go through three rounds of the selection process before the final appointment.

Tier I: A Computer-Based exam testing candidates on English Language, General Intelligence, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Awareness. The test will be of 1-hour duration consisting of 200 questions and 400 marks. All the candidates who clear the Tier I exam will be eligible to appear for the Tier II exam.

Tier II: Descriptive type (pen and paper) for 100 marks. The candidates who clear the Tier II exam will appear for the Tier III exam.

Tier III: It will consist of skill test and typing test.