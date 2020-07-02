SSC CGL Result 2019 for Tier I declared: Check cutoff and result on ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared results for its Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier I), 2019 on Wednesday, July 1. The exam was conducted from March 3 to March 9, 2020.

"Based on marks scored in Tier-1 Examination, candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in Tier-II and Tier-Ill examinations. Separate cut-offs have been fixed for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer (List-1), Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and Statistical Investigator (SI), Grade II (List-2) and all other posts (List-3)," read the notification.

A total of 9,78,103 candidates appeared in the examination. Out of which 8,951 candidates have qualified the exam for Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer. 19,391 candidates have qualified the exam for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and Statistical Investigator (SI), Grade II, and 1,25,279 candidates for other posts.

Here is the list-wise cutoff: