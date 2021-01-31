SSC CGL exam 2020: Registration window closes on January 31 - How to apply on ssc.nic.in.

The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam 2020 registration window for the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close on January 31 (today).
SSC conducts the Combined Graduate Level Examination annually for filling up Group B and Group C posts across Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Government of India. Some of the posts are inspector, sub-inspector, Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Income Tax Inspector, Auditor, Tax Assistant, etc.
Candidates can pay the application fees till February 2. However, those who want to deposit the fees offline can generate the bank challan by February 4 and deposit it in the bank by February 6.
SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam is slated to be held from May 29 to June 7, 2021. It will be in online (computer-based) mode. While Tier 1 and 2 will be computer-based exam, Tier 3 will be in pen and paper mode. Tier 4 will be the computer proficiency test/data entry skill test.
SSC CGL exam 2020: How to apply
Step 1: Go to the official website - www.ssc.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link 'Apply' under 'CGL' category
Step 3: Login as a new user
Step 4: Fill in your details
Step 5: Give the order of preference for centres
Step 6: Upload scanned image of photograph and signature
