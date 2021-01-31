SSC CGL exam 2020: Registration window closes on January 31 - How to apply on ssc.nic.in.

The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam 2020 registration window for the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close on January 31 (today).

SSC conducts the Combined Graduate Level Examination annually for filling up Group B and Group C posts across Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Government of India. Some of the posts are inspector, sub-inspector, Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Income Tax Inspector, Auditor, Tax Assistant, etc.

Candidates can pay the application fees till February 2. However, those who want to deposit the fees offline can generate the bank challan by February 4 and deposit it in the bank by February 6.