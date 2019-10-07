Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena not running for 2nd term

Colombo: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena on Sunday ruled out contesting the presidential elections for a second term as he failed to make a deposit to contest the November 16 polls.

The deadline to make the deposits ended at 12 noon on Sunday and Sirisena was not among the 41 candidates who had paid deposits in order to handover nominations on Monday.

A record 41 candidates representing different political parties and independent groups have placed cash deposits for the election. This is the largest number of presidential candidates who have deposited money in the history, officials said.

Additionally, the election will be the first since 1982 when the incumbent President, Prime Minister or opposition leader would not be a candidate.

President Sirisena, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and the main opposition leader Mahinda Rajapaksa are not in the fray for varying reasons.

Sirisena, who held crucial talks with Rajapaksa last night, has decided to support the candidature of Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.