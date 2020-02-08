Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, Modi hold talks on defence and security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held talks with his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa covering the entire expanse of bilateral ties between the two countries including in areas of defence and security.

Mahinda Rajapaksa, elder brother of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, arrived here on Friday on a five-day visit, his first overseas tour after being appointed as Prime Minister of the island nation in November last year.

Officials said a range of key bilateral issues, including trade and investment, as well as defence and security figured in the talks between the two prime ministers.

Speaking about his meeting with the Sri Lankan PM, Modi was quoted by ANI saying, "India and Sri Lanka are neigbours as well as close friends. We share common bonds. Terrorism is a big problem in our region, both of us have fought it befittingly. We will further increase our cooperation against terror."